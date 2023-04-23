Shooting in Whitehaven leaves boy dead, girl injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a boy dead and a girl injured on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:55 p.m. on Haven Court.

The girl was transported to the hospital in critical.

Police say the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Initial information indicates the boy shot the girl and then shot himself, according to MPD.

