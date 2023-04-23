One in critical condition after shooting in Raleigh
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one individual in critical condition on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at 8:41 p.m. on Spring Valley Cove.
The victim was transported to the hospital.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.