One in critical condition after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one individual in critical condition on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:41 p.m. on Spring Valley Cove.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.