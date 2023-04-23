Advertise with Us
One in critical condition after shooting in Raleigh

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one individual in critical condition on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:41 p.m. on Spring Valley Cove.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

