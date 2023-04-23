Memphis sanitation strike officially ends; workers celebrate as community shows support

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis sanitation worker strike has now officially come to an end.

The strike ended Friday, April 21 when members of the union approved a new 5-year contract with a vote of 42-0.

The strike began on April 12 after an employee with Republic Services was killed on the job.

Saturday, April 22, the workers held a celebration, citing the beginning of the new fair labor practices in the city.

