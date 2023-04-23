Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis sanitation strike officially ends; workers celebrate as community shows support

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis sanitation worker strike has now officially come to an end.

The strike ended Friday, April 21 when members of the union approved a new 5-year contract with a vote of 42-0.

The strike began on April 12 after an employee with Republic Services was killed on the job.

Saturday, April 22, the workers held a celebration, citing the beginning of the new fair labor practices in the city.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Memphis Police Department
Man dead after shooting on Shelby Drive
Heavy FBI presence was caught on camera in a Bartlett neighborhood early Friday morning
Heavy FBI presence caught on camera in Bartlett neighborhood
Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens: ‘Love you, husband’

Latest News

Sanitation strike officially ends
Sanitation strike officially ends; local community shows support
MPD generic
Shooting in Whitehaven leaves brother dead, sister injured
Tennessee State flag at the Capitol
A look back at 113th Tennessee General Assembly ahead of special called session
Memphis police
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Sycamore View