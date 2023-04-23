Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers

A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick...
A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick Five” game on April 13. Each prize was won with the same numbers.(Source: Maryland Lottery via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - A Maryland man has found his lucky numbers, winning three $50,000 lottery prizes with them in less than a year.

According to the Maryland Lottery, a 52-year-old anonymous player from Charles County has won his third $50,000 prize in 11 months. He recently collected the money from his April 13 win in the “Pick Five” game.

He previously won $100,000 on two separate tickets, also while playing “Pick Five,” on May 18, 2022.

On all three of his winning tickets, the man played the same numbers: 4, 8, 5, 4 and 8.

“It hit last year, and it hit again,” he told lottery officials. “My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number,’ and we keep winning with it.”

The man says he’ll use his latest winnings to take his wife on a vacation.

He also intends to keep playing the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed
Overturned truck causing traffic delay
Overturned truck causing traffic delays on I-40
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, said police
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, says police
Father releases dogs on MPD
MPD: Father releases dogs on officers, helps son escape
Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm

Latest News

Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces rescue U.S. embassy staffers in warring Sudan
Grizz watch parties return to Fourth Bluff Park this weekend
Grizz watch party returns to Fourth Bluff Park this weekend
A rainy pattern in the week ahead
Sagay's Saturday night First Alert Forecast 4/22/23
Earth Day at Washington Bottoms
Washington Bottoms celebrates Earth Day with the local community cleanup