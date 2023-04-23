Advertise with Us
Man injured after shooting in Whitehaven

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:31 a.m. on Blue Jay Road.

The victim was found and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

