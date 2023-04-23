A look back at 113th Tennessee General Assembly ahead of special called session

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LGBTQ+ rights, education, and gun control were all topics discussed in the 113th Tennessee General Assembly, but state lawmakers are not clear of their duties this year until a special called session on public safety is complete.

The session was announced by Governor Bill Lee as the debate on gun control in the state legislature continues.

Advocates and members of the LGBTQ+ community began 2023 with what they say was a fight for their rights, after learning of bills that were filed before the legislature began. That includes House Bill 0009 and House Bill1147, changing state laws on public drag shows, and gender-affirming care for minors.

“They filed this bill the day after Election Day, they made it very clear that the priorities of the Tennessee general assembly was to discriminate against the LGBTQ community and not real issues like crime, like jobs, like healthcare in our state,” said Shahin Samiei of Tennessee Equality Project in an interview in February.

Teachers across the state also spent some time in Nashville this legislative session, addressing what they say is unfair legislation on the state’s elementary students.

Just weeks after some teachers protested in Nashville, the city was rocked by a school shooting inside a private elementary school that left three students, three staff members, and the gunman dead.

Response in the form of protests from some lawmakers was deemed disruptive and cost them their security in the House of Representatives.

The debate around gun control continued without any legislation centered around reform passing. Governor Lee did present an order to improve an existing gun law that would add an order of protection relating to mental health concerns. The bill awaits approval from the House and Senate before it can be signed into law.

