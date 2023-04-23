Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Ja Morant will be returning to Grizzlies after injury hiatus

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ices his right hand at the end of NBA basketball practice...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ices his right hand at the end of NBA basketball practice Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Morant had an MRI that showed no ligament damage after he landed awkwardly on his right hand in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 in the first round of the playoffs Sunday. Coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant is a game-time decision dealing with soft tissue bruising between the bones. (AP Photo/Teresa M. Walker)(Teresa M. Walker | AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant will be returning to the Grizzlies after a brief break just in time for Saturday night’s game against the Lakers.

This comes after a short hiatus due to an injury he suffered while on the court.

This game will mark his return after missing one previous game against the LA Lakers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, said police
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, says police
Overturned truck causing traffic delay
Overturned truck causing traffic delays on I-40
Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm
Father releases dogs on MPD
MPD: Father releases dogs on officers, helps son escape

Latest News

Earth Day at Washington Bottoms
Washington Bottoms celebrates Earth Day with the local community cleanup
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway sells out tickets
Showers tonight along with much cooler temperatures ahead
Sagay's Saturday evening First Alert Forecast 4/22/23
4296 Murfreesboro Road
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Wayne Co. for residents affected by March tornadoes