Ja Morant will be returning to Grizzlies after injury hiatus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant will be returning to the Grizzlies after a brief break just in time for Saturday night’s game against the Lakers.

This comes after a short hiatus due to an injury he suffered while on the court.

This game will mark his return after missing one previous game against the LA Lakers.

