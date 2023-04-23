Advertise with Us
House fire in Collierville

Collierville Fire & Rescue
Collierville Fire & Rescue
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Fire and Rescue is investigating a house fire that happened early Sunday Morning.

CFR responded to a house fire Sunday morning on Dana Drive. When firefighters arrived on scene, they put out the fire at the rear of the house which spread to the attic.

There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Early this morning while you were sleeping, firefighters responded to reports of a residence on fire near Peterson Lake...

Posted by Collierville Fire & Rescue on Sunday, April 23, 2023

