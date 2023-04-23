House fire in Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Fire and Rescue is investigating a house fire that happened early Sunday Morning.

CFR responded to a house fire Sunday morning on Dana Drive. When firefighters arrived on scene, they put out the fire at the rear of the house which spread to the attic.

There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Early this morning while you were sleeping, firefighters responded to reports of a residence on fire near Peterson Lake... Posted by Collierville Fire & Rescue on Sunday, April 23, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.