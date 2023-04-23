Heavy FBI presence caught on camera in Bartlett neighborhood

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A heavy FBI presence was seen in the Wasser Cove area in Bartlett early Friday morning.

Bartlett Police Department confirmed that an ongoing federal investigation is happening in the area.

In the video―you can see multiple FBI agents with loaded guns and a tank going across one resident’s yard.

“The FBI was out there and they were conducting a bust and so when I seen my yard I kinda just got a little mad you know, but he told me to go back in. He came back and said he would come fix my yard― they were firing shots, shots, shots and it was pretty scary,” said one resident.

An FBI spokesperson did confirm a search warrant was issued in that area, but it’s unclear what the warrant was about.

