Grizz watch party returns to Fourth Bluff Park this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies take on the LA Lakers in Game 3 on Saturday, April 22.

Fans can expect festivities all night long as the Lakers and the Grizzlies battle for victory.

Saturday’s game is especially interesting given that Ja Morant returns to the Grizzlies after a brief hiatus due to injuries.

Fourth Bluff Park is no stranger to sports events, as this watch party will be one of many social sports gatherings in the past few years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.