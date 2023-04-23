Advertise with Us
Grizz watch party returns to Fourth Bluff Park this weekend

By Joel Griffin Moore and Walter Murphy
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies take on the LA Lakers in Game 3 on Saturday, April 22.

Fans can expect festivities all night long as the Lakers and the Grizzlies battle for victory.

Saturday’s game is especially interesting given that Ja Morant returns to the Grizzlies after a brief hiatus due to injuries.

Fourth Bluff Park is no stranger to sports events, as this watch party will be one of many social sports gatherings in the past few years.

