1 dead, 1 detained in fatal Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police received a call on Saturday night at 9:58 p.m. on Valley Cove.

There, officers located one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one woman has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.