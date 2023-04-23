Advertise with Us
1 dead, 1 detained in fatal Southeast Memphis shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police received a call on Saturday night at 9:58 p.m. on Valley Cove.

There, officers located one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one woman has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

