Clean up at Washington Bottoms continues with Earth Day initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clean-up efforts continue at a vacant Midtown property as community organizations promote environmental awareness on Earth Day.

The project to beautify Washington Bottoms began last year. Organizers with The Works Inc., Memphis City Beautiful, Evergreen Neighborhood, and MidtownMemphis.org began with one goal in mind.

“We came on this site, and it was in terrible, blighted condition, a haven for dumpers,” explained Mary Baker with The Works Inc. “We immediately began a program to clean it up and enhance the natural environment.”

The Works Incorporated is leasing the vacant, 14-acre property. Organization members said until the owners of this space find a commercial use for it, they will continue to make it a space for the community.

“They can maybe walk here and soak in the natural environment here and I just think that everybody needs that contact,” Baker explained.

Other ways to recognize Earth Day in Memphis include tackling blight in the city by visiting the Collins Yard Convenience Center. The center, located at 304 Collins St., will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City leaders said since opening in January, the site has collected 2,138 tires, 176 pieces of metal, 719 loads of trash, and more.

