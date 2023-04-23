Chilly night with some areas of frost possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for portions of the Mid-South tonight through early Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s for most tonight. The work week will start dry but rain chances will be daily Tuesday and into the early weekend. Temperatures will be cooler this week in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with light winds and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and a northeasterly breeze at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s and light easterly winds.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower and storms along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain possible, highs in the mid 60s. Sunday looks dry with highs back in the mid 60s.

