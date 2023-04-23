Advertise with Us
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bartlett

By Tylen Daniels
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

MPD responded to a shooting call on Saturday at 4:28 p.m. on Third Cove.

Two men were taken to Regional One Hospital, with one of them being in critical condition.

The man in critical condition later died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

