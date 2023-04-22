Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Would-be catalytic converter thief stabbed to death in driveway, reports say

Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged...
Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged catalytic converter thief.(tillsonburg via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A man was stabbed to death while allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in California on Friday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies were called to a neighborhood in South El Monte around 2:30 a.m. regarding a stabbing.

Arriving deputies said they found a man, believed to be between 45 and 50 years old, stabbed in the chest outside of a home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the unidentified man was stabbed to death after trying to steal a catalytic converter. The sheriff’s department said he and two others were trying to steal car parts from a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

The stabbing occurred when a resident reportedly came outside of the house and a confrontation took place with the group.

Deputies said the resident was detained for further questioning but two of the suspects were able to leave the scene in another vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

