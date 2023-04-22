Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tickets for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway officially sold out

St. Jude Dream Home Sign
St. Jude Dream Home Sign(KY3 Staff, Ben Knaup)
By Joel Griffin Moore and Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets are sold out for the St. Jude Home Givaway.

In just over four weeks— all $18,500 tickets have been reserved, making this the biggest Dream Home Giveaway in Mid-South history.

This year’s home is located at 5059 Porch Rock Cove in Arlington, Tennessee, and is valued at $575,000.

The house features three bedrooms, 3.5 baths and measures 3,000 square feet. This year’s home is built by Southern Serenity Homes in The Town of Arlington

The home also features a kitchen designed for a chef, a master bath spa, and a large outdoor covered patio.

The money all goes toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which treats children from across the country at no cost to their families.

The newly-built home along with other prizes will be given away live on Action News 5 on June 25. It’s the 24th year of the giveaway.

We’ll have more details on the giveaway in the coming weeks.

