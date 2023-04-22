Pedestrian struck on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital in critical condition after police say he was struck by a car on I-240 Friday night.

Memphis police say at 6:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to a pedestrian crash at I-240 Southbound near Norris Road.

Police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The scene has since been cleared and traffic is no longer affected.

