Pedestrian struck on I-240

The scene on I-240
The scene on I-240(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital in critical condition after police say he was struck by a car on I-240 Friday night.

Memphis police say at 6:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to a pedestrian crash at I-240 Southbound near Norris Road.

Police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The scene has since been cleared and traffic is no longer affected.

