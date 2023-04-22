Memphis City Council Chairman discusses juvenile crime and curfew

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council Chairman Martavius Jones discussed the new curfew enforcement and what he thinks could help solve the problem of juvenile crime downtown.

A solution proposed by Mayor Jim Strickland is to enforce the curfew for children in Downtown.

“Let’s give kids activities to do. Is it going to be something that solved the problem immediately? No, but we need to have a continuous path of providing activities for children, outlets for children, and I don’t think we’ll be looking at such a dire curfew need if we provide some of those outlets,” said Jones.Memphis.

For months, Memphis police have reported rises in car break-ins and auto thefts and they blame juveniles for most of these crimes.

A Juvenile Crime Abatement plan that was made public by Memphis Police has been scrapped.

Mayor Strickland says more details on a curfew enforcement plan will be shared in the coming weeks.

