Man dead after shooting on Shelby Drive

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:37 p.m. on East Shelby Drive and Quality Drive.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say a known teenage boy, who is a suspect fled the scene.

According to MPD, there was an argument that led to the shooting.

