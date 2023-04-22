Man dead after shooting on Shelby Drive
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at 10:37 p.m. on East Shelby Drive and Quality Drive.
The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say a known teenage boy, who is a suspect fled the scene.
According to MPD, there was an argument that led to the shooting.
