Grab your ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway before tickets sell out

St. Jude Dream Home Sign
St. Jude Dream Home Sign(KY3 Staff, Ben Knaup)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets are still available for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, as we draw closer to selling out.

This year’s home is located at 5059 Porch Rock Cove in Arlington, Tennessee, and is valued at $575,000.

The house features three bedrooms, 3.5 baths and measures 3,000 square feet. This year’s home is built by Southern Serenity Homes in The Town of Arlington

The home also features a kitchen designed for a chef, a master bath spa, and a large outdoor covered patio.

For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and have the chance to win a brand-new house, as well as other great prizes.

Reserve your ticket today to enter to win a bonus gift of a $10,000 Visa Gift Card, in addition to a sterling silver cuff with gold and diamond accents!

This bonus prize is good only through May 12th - so don’t wait!

The money all goes toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which treats children from across the country at no cost to their families.

The newly-built home along with other prizes will be given away live on Action News 5 on June 25. It’s the 24th year of the giveaway.

