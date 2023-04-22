Advertise with Us
Gov. Lee to call special session on public safety

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that he will call for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene a special session to pass legislation that will strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.

This comes after Lee made a last-minute plea for gun control Wednesday before the end of the 2023 legislative session.

Gov. Lee unveiled legislation for an order of protection law that would remove guns from the hands of those who may do harm to others without violating the Second Amendment rights of Tennesseans.

Lee’s plan allows law enforcement to petition the court for a temporary mental health order of protection for someone who poses a substantial threat by having access to guns or ammo.

RELATED — Gov. Lee’s plan for tighter gun restrictions meeting mixed reviews

The governor’s office will release additional details and issue an official call in the coming days.

“After much input from members of the General Assembly and discussions with legislative leadership, we have decided to call a special session to continue our work to protect Tennessee communities and preserve constitutional rights,” said Gov. Lee. “There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons.

“We also share a strong commitment to preserving Second Amendment rights, ensuring due process and addressing the heart of the problem with strengthened mental health resources. I look forward to continued partnership with the General Assembly as we pursue thoughtful, practical solutions to keep Tennesseans safe.”

