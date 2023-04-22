Advertise with Us
A few showers possible tonight followed by cooler temperatures

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will increase and showers will be possible for a few tonight. Showers will end early Sunday but temperatures will be cooler and will remain well below average this weekend and for much of next week along with daily rain chances.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers, a light north wind, and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, high temperatures only near 60, and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with light winds and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s.

