Disaster Recovery Center opens in Wayne Co. for residents affected by March tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened the Wayne County Disaster Recovery Center on Saturday, April 22, in Waynesboro to help the residents that were affected by the storms and tornadoes.

The center was opened for those who want to update their existing FEMA applications or to learn about state and community programs and other available assistance.

Under the disaster declaration, 10 Tennessee counties were designated for FEMA Individual Assistance. That means those who are uninsured or have underinsured damage or losses from the March 31 through April 1 storms and tornados may apply for FEMA assistance.

The designated counties include:

Cannon

Hardeman

Hardin

Haywood

Lewis

Macon

McNairy

Rutherford

Tipton

Wayne

You do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply to FEMA. Do file a claim with your insurance company or agent first before applying for FEMA assistance.

The Wayne County Disaster Recovery Center is located at:

Lincoln Brass Works

309 Hurricane Meadows Dr.

Waynesboro, TN 38485

Opened: 7 a.m. CDT Saturday, April 22

Regular hours: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT Sunday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT Monday to Saturday

Here are the ways to apply for FEMA disaster assistance:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app

Call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open from 6 a.m. to midnight Central Daylight Time daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

