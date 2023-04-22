Cool temperatures in place for the weekend with a few showers possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some patchy fog is possible this morning. Otherwise, expect and sun-cloud mix and cool temperatures today. However, another batch of rain will likely impact a few communities this weekend. Temperatures will also remain well below average this weekend and for much of next week along with continued chances of rain.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers, a light north wind, and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, high temperatures only near 60, and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower along with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs near 70.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomas

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.