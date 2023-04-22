Community grieves the death of trailblazer Irene Tuggle Mason, first black flower shop owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The community is saying it’s goodbyes to one of the oldest and first African American owned flower shops in Orange Mound.

Irene Tuggle Mason was the owner of a notable flower shop in Orange Mound.

The owner Mrs. Irene Tuggle Mason had a lifelong aspiration to be an entrepreneur within her community. For 46 years Mason fulfilled that dream.

Those who knew Mason described her as sweet and hardworking.

Mason passed away on April 14, and her kids say they plan to continue her legacy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.