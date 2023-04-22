Advertise with Us
Community grieves the death of trailblazer Irene Tuggle Mason, first black flower shop owner

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The community is saying it’s goodbyes to one of the oldest and first African American owned flower shops in Orange Mound.

Irene Tuggle Mason was the owner of a notable flower shop in Orange Mound.

The owner Mrs. Irene Tuggle Mason had a lifelong aspiration to be an entrepreneur within her community. For 46 years Mason fulfilled that dream.

Those who knew Mason described her as sweet and hardworking.

Mason passed away on April 14, and her kids say they plan to continue her legacy.

