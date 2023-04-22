Alicia Franklin’s attorney lays out new claims, hoping lawsuit against City of Memphis reinstated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Alicia Franklin originally sued the city for failing to properly investigate her rape by accused kidnapper and killer Cleotha Henderson.

Franklin says if police had properly investigated her rape Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher would still be alive.

In the proposed amended suit, Alicia Franklin and her attorneys allege Memphis Police avoided arresting Cleotha Henderson even when they had outstanding warrants, his cell phone number, name and knew where he was staying.

Alicia Franklin’s case was dismissed in March by Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner on a technicality. State law provides immunity for government employees accused of being reckless or gross negligence.

Franklin’s lawyer Gary Smith hopes new evidence causes Judge Wagner to reconsider.

In their proposed amended suit, they bring up Cleotha Henderson’s arrest in June of 2022, for warehouse burglaries in 2021.

“He was in jail for three days from the burglary arrest, but nobody talked to him about the rape of Alicia Franklin,” said Franklin’s attorney Gary Smith

Smith says Henderson was released from jail and the burglary charges were later dropped and his record expunged.

In an affidavit submitted to the court., Cleotha Henderson’s girlfriend Gwendolyn Brown says she was told by a Memphis Police detective a day after Franklin’s rape that Henderson was the “key suspect” and wanted to question Brown about him.

Brown says the detective told her if Henderson was present, they’d have to arrest him due to outstanding warrants.

“Then the detective did come out the next day,” said Smith. They look at the car but they did not test it. They looked at the apartment, they did not test it.”

In the affidavit, Brown believes the detective recorded their conversation, she states Henderson confronted her later about speaking to the police.

Henderson was indicted for Franklin’s rape last September during the search for Eliza Fletcher.

Franklin’s attorneys allege MPD was protecting Henderson before and after Franklin’s rape.

“How did this guy with such a long and terrible, violent criminal record with all of these accusations being made against him at the period of time,” said Smith. “And you’re not doing anything? Its going to be a tough question for them to answer.”

The City of Memphis has not replied to the court about this update and they do not comment on pending litigation.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on this case.

You can read the proposed amended lawsuit and affidavit submitted to Shelby County Circuit Court below:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.