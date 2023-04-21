Your First Alert to rain, thunderstorms, a much cooler temperatures to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front and accompanying low pressure system will move through the Mid-South tomorrow ushering in a change to our warm and dry pattern. Rain and thunderstorms move in tonight and continue through the day tomorrow. Our severe risk is very low, but there is still the potential for periods of heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail. That will be followed by a dry but much cooler weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with Rain and Thunderstorms, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain and Thunderstorms along with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and highs in the mid 60s early in the day and falling into the 50s by late afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Gradual Clearing with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows near 50. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

