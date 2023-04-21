Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Your First Alert to a clearing and cool night and new data showing a chance of weekend rain

By Ron Childers
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain moves east this evening giving way to a dry night across the Mid-South, but another round of rain will likely impact a few communities this weekend. Temperatures will also remain well below average this weekend and for much of next week along with more chances of rain.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a light North wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers, a light north wind, and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, high temperatures only near 60, and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower along with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, said police
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, says police
Dylan Landrum, 31
Bartlett man accused of pushing friend in wheelchair onto floor before robbing her of $30
Father releases dogs on MPD
MPD: Father releases dogs on officers, helps son escape
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home

Latest News

Chairman Martavius Jones discusses pressing issues at Memphis City Council
Chairman Martavius Jones discusses pressing issues at Memphis City Council
Future of MPD oversight board hangs in balance following passage of Tenn. bill
Future of MPD oversight board hangs in balance following passage of Tenn. bill
MPD searches for Midtown Kroger money order robbery suspects
MPD searches for Midtown Kroger money order robbery suspects
Union Avenue Kroger
MPD searches for Midtown Kroger money order robbery suspects
Future of MPD oversight board hangs in balance following passage of Tenn. bill
Future of MPD oversight board hangs in balance following passage of Tenn. bill