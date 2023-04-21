Tenn. gun reform bills in limbo as legislative session nears end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s legislative session ends Friday, but Governor Lee’s order of protection law still remains in limbo.

The Tennessee legislature’s time is shrinking for passing gun reform is shrinking by the hour as pleas for change grow.

“Mr. Speaker, I don’t want to hug another mom, knowing that we could’ve done more,” said Democratic Senator Jeff Yarbro.

Sen. Yarbro, who represents District 21 in Davidson County, attempted to force a vote on Senate Bill 1029 Thursday by using what’s called a “recall” motion.

The bill aims to keep guns away from people who pose a threat.

The GOP, however, voted down his push without debate, just like over 75 other gun-related bills filed during this legislative session.

“I’m proposing that we improve our state’s law so that it protects more Tennesseans and reaches more individuals who are struggling and in need of mental health support,” said Governor Lee.

Lee’s push to pass his proposal will not be considered. The Republican party called the no-name and no-sponsor bill a “red flag” gun law.

Despite the outrage over the Nashville school shooting that killed three children and three adults, lawmakers did pass a bill exempting gun makers from being sued after shootings.

This bill is set to be signed into law by the governor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.