Step your way to a healthier heart

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spring has officially sprung! With this warmer weather comes opportunities to improve health.

recent study found that among people 60 and over, the more steps they take, the lower their risk of cardiovascular disease.

In addition to the physical health benefits, being outside can help with seniors’ mental health, helping to overcome social isolation and seasonal depression often associated with being inside for the winter months. Dr. Jana Robinson of Oak Street Health’s Frayser center in Memphis joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips on how seniors can most effectively get their exercise in this spring while staying safe.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

