Soggy Friday ahead along with a chilly weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with periods of rain and high temperatures in the 60s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph. 1-2 inches of rain is possible in some areas.

TONIGHT: Rain will end early with cooler air moving in. Lows will drop into the mid 40s with some clearing late. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. A few showers are possible Saturday night with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will remain in the 60s most of the week. Monday will be partly cloudy. Rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

