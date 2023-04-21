Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Shinedown tour brings guitarist Zach Myers back home to Memphis: ‘It feels amazing’

Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers
Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rock band Shinedown will take the stage at FedExForum on Friday night, with hometown guitarist Zach Myers returning to the Bluff City.

”It feels amazing,” Myers said. “I feel like I’ve played every arena in the world and not played this one. So it feels really good. It’s like surreal. I saw...like they put in Hubie’s Hall and they put my picture up and I started crying. It was a whole thing. So it feels good.”

The multi-platinum band are bringing The Revolutions Live Tour on the heels of their 19th number one hit according to Billboard.

The band is supported by opening acts Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Downtown, with a portion of ticket sales supporting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a cause with a deep meaning for Myers.

”My cousin died of suicide at 14, from Memphis. It has a deep meaning to me. It always has. It’s something for us--I feel like if more people have the conversation, more young men and women feel OK about saying, ‘I thought about this.’”

The AFSP will have a booth at the show where you can support their cause.

