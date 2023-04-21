Redbirds beat Indianapolis 6-1, extend winning streak to 10 games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The hottest team in minor league baseball keeps their roll going. The Memphis Redbirds defeated the Indianapolis Indians 6-1 on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

Down 1-0 in the fifth inning, Yuniel Querecuto hit a two-run home run to give Memphis a lead they would never relinquish. The Redbirds put up three more in the sixth and tacked on another in the seventh to cruise to victory.

Memphis will try to make it 11 in a row at AutoZone Park on Friday night.

