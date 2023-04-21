Raise the woof: Memphis Animal Services hosting Senior Prom adoption event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services will be hosting their inaugural Senior Prom adoption event on Saturday, April 22.

The Senior Prom will be open to the public and will take place at the Memphis Animal Services.

Pets available for adoption, including those in foster care, will be dressed to impress.

“We love any opportunity to shine a spotlight on the amazing senior pets in our care,” said Alexis Pugh, Memphis Animal Services Director. “Seniors make wonderful companions, and they don’t always get the attention we think they deserve, but we hope to change that with Senior Prom.”

The event will feature a 90s prom theme and those in attendance are welcome to dress up as well.

For more information about the event, please visit MAS’s Facebook page or email MAS.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.