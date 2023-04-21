Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Raise the woof: Memphis Animal Services hosting Senior Prom adoption event

MAS to host ‘90s-themed prom for adoptable senior pets
MAS to host ‘90s-themed prom for adoptable senior pets(Memphis Animal Services)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services will be hosting their inaugural Senior Prom adoption event on Saturday, April 22.

The Senior Prom will be open to the public and will take place at the Memphis Animal Services.

Pets available for adoption, including those in foster care, will be dressed to impress.

“We love any opportunity to shine a spotlight on the amazing senior pets in our care,” said Alexis Pugh, Memphis Animal Services Director. “Seniors make wonderful companions, and they don’t always get the attention we think they deserve, but we hope to change that with Senior Prom.”

The event will feature a 90s prom theme and those in attendance are welcome to dress up as well.

For more information about the event, please visit MAS’s Facebook page or email MAS.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, said police
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, says police
Dylan Landrum, 31
Bartlett man accused of pushing friend in wheelchair onto floor before robbing her of $30
Father releases dogs on MPD
MPD: Father releases dogs on officers, helps son escape
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home

Latest News

April is National Donate Life Month
Covington man shares story after lifesaving transplant
Step your way to a healthier heart
Suspects
MPD: 2 suspects wanted after aggravated assault in Westwood
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson