Overturned truck causing traffic delays on I-40

By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned truck is causing traffic delays on Interstate 40 on Friday morning.

It was reported around 5:40 a.m. on I-40 at junction US 51/ Danny Thomas.

Two westbound lanes are blocked due to the disabled car.

Traffic is backed up past Watkins. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

We are working to gather more information.

