Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

New AI technology to optimize fan safety at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Next you go to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, new AI security technology will make getting through security check points quicker while ensuring safety.

“As we began preparations for the start of the USFL season, we wanted to optimize our security screening technology,” Thomas Carrier, Oak View Group’s General Manager at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, said.  “At the stadium and across Oak View Group, we prioritize fan safety, while simultaneously leveraging innovation to enhance the fan experience. The kickoff of the new USFL season was a logical starting point to introduce Xtract One’s SmartGateway screening solutions. It is one of many prevention strategies coming to the venue for the safety and security of fans, teams, talent and staff, which we will continue using throughout the year, including during Memphis Tigers games and for the Southern Heritage Classic and AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”

The SmartGateway System uses AI-powered sensors to detect threats by scanning patrons for weapons and other prohibited items.

The technology delivers fast, reliable, and accurate screening for high volume venues, replacing standard metal detectors.

Peter Evans, CEO and physical security expert at Xtract One Technologies, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the SmartGateway System.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, said police
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, says police
Dylan Landrum, 31
Bartlett man accused of pushing friend in wheelchair onto floor before robbing her of $30
Father releases dogs on MPD
MPD: Father releases dogs on officers, helps son escape
Matchbox Twenty
Live at the Garden lineup revealed

Latest News

New AI technology to optimize fan safety at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis Shelby County schools has plans to build and open two new high schools.
Mayor seeking funding for brand new high school in Frayser
Judge denies reduced bond for Megan Boswell, mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell
Megan Boswell appears for status hearing in death of 15-month-old
Collierville Enviornmental Commission host Recycling Saturday
Collierville Environmental Commission hosts Recycling Saturday