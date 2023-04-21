New AI technology to optimize fan safety at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Next you go to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, new AI security technology will make getting through security check points quicker while ensuring safety.

“As we began preparations for the start of the USFL season, we wanted to optimize our security screening technology,” Thomas Carrier, Oak View Group’s General Manager at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, said. “At the stadium and across Oak View Group, we prioritize fan safety, while simultaneously leveraging innovation to enhance the fan experience. The kickoff of the new USFL season was a logical starting point to introduce Xtract One’s SmartGateway screening solutions. It is one of many prevention strategies coming to the venue for the safety and security of fans, teams, talent and staff, which we will continue using throughout the year, including during Memphis Tigers games and for the Southern Heritage Classic and AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”

The SmartGateway System uses AI-powered sensors to detect threats by scanning patrons for weapons and other prohibited items.

The technology delivers fast, reliable, and accurate screening for high volume venues, replacing standard metal detectors.

Peter Evans, CEO and physical security expert at Xtract One Technologies, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the SmartGateway System.

