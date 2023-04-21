Advertise with Us
MSCS seeks $10 million for two new Frayser high schools

By Joel Griffin Moore and Kelli Cook
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County schools has plans to build and open two new high schools.

Roughly three years ago, MSCS went public with their plans to build the schools, one in the Frayser area.

The project currently has support of both political parties and also the support of Mayor Lee Harris, who is committed to bringing the project to fruition.

MSCS is actively seeking $10 million in funding for the development and opening of these schools.

No word yet on any future meetings to discuss the future building of the schools.

MSCS seeks $10 million for two new Frayser high schools
