MPD shut down lanes on I-40 due to crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A truck crash on Interstate 40 is causing major traffic delays.

Memphis Police Department shut down all westbound lanes at I-40 and Chelsea Avenue on Friday morning.

They will remain closed for an unspecified time.

MPD advises drivers to use an alternate route.

