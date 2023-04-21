Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD shut down lanes on I-40 due to crash

Lanes shut down on I-40 due to crash
Lanes shut down on I-40 due to crash(TDOT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A truck crash on Interstate 40 is causing major traffic delays.

Memphis Police Department shut down all westbound lanes at I-40 and Chelsea Avenue on Friday morning.

They will remain closed for an unspecified time.

MPD advises drivers to use an alternate route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, said police
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, says police
Dylan Landrum, 31
Bartlett man accused of pushing friend in wheelchair onto floor before robbing her of $30
Father releases dogs on MPD
MPD: Father releases dogs on officers, helps son escape
Matchbox Twenty
Live at the Garden lineup revealed

Latest News

I-40 traffic
Overturned truck causing traffic delay
Overturned truck causing traffic delay
Overturned truck causing traffic delays on I-40
Lanes blocked on I-240 due to flooding
Lanes blocked on I-240 due to flooding
Mississippi River Bridge
Inspection of Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge to cause lane closures