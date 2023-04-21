MPD searching for homicide suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for Jacobie Williams in his relation to a homicide that happened early April.

MPD responded to a shooting call on Apr. 2 on University Street at 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived they located a man suffering gunshot wounds where he was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers were advised that the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Police say video surveillance showed the suspect was a male wearing dark clothing. The suspect approached the victim, pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the victim as he attempted to run away. The suspect was later identified as Jacobie Williams.

A warrant was issued for Jacobie Williams for first degree murder in perpetration of a robbery and theft of property.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

