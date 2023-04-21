Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD searches for Midtown Kroger money order robbery suspects

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after they say a group of suspects robbed a shopper at the Union Avenue Kroger of more than $1,000 in money orders while at gunpoint.

“I know that robberies happen, I know that people get things stolen, cars are stolen here,” said an anonymous shopper.

Memphis police said around 11 a.m. Thursday, a shopper had just purchased two money orders totaling $1,300.

When he tried returning to his car, a gray SUV with five people inside blocked him in.

The victim’s mother, who reached out to Action News 5, says the suspects demanded the money orders at gunpoint and then went back into the store and cashed them.

Shoppers Action News 5 spoke to said a quick grocery run shouldn’t put your safety at risk.

”You shouldn’t have to worry about having a gun pulled on you. I mean, it’s happening more and more every day, so that’s terrifying for sure,” said Garrett Hamilton.

”I feel like going to the grocery store should be a day-to-day thing you don’t have to think twice about,” added another anonymous shopper.

According to the Memphis Police Department’s crime statistics map, this has been the only robbery reported at this location in the past three months.

However, officers have responded to more than a handful of simple assaults.

“I mean, you just got to watch your surrounds, wherever you’re at, doesn’t matter where you’re at,” said Amber McFadden, a Kroger shopper.

Although the crime was caught on camera, police have not shared the video publicly.

Police still encourage shoppers to stay vigilant.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

