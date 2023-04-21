MPD celebrates Clergy Police Academy graduation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has a new group of spiritual servant leaders specially trained to support police officers and connect them to the community. This year’s Clergy Police Academy graduated its’ largest class in MPD history.

This cohort was actually in class the night a police officer was shot. They saw first-hand how MPD responded and the impact it had on the thin blue line protecting this city. Graduates said lifting up the Memphis Police Department, and being a bridge between neighborhoods and MPD,is more important now than ever before.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis believes the power of prayer can lift-up a community traumatized by crime.

“Right now, our community needs hope,” she told the graduates and their families, “instead of dope dealers, we need hope dealers. We all need to be hope dealers.”

59 members of the Memphis faith-based community graduated Thursday night from the MPD’S Clergy Police Academy, a 5-week, in-person training session on policing.

“Ministry is defined by help,” said graduate Marq Allen, who works by day as a prison chaplain, “so I want to help out our police department by giving them the support they need…emotionally, spiritually so they can continue to do the great job they do here in Memphis.”

“There’s so much chaos in our city,” said graduate Marene Austin, who despite being retired, felt the call to get involved. “There’s so much division in our city. We need people to get involved, especially spiritual people to get involved and help and show support and love where there is hate.”

With this graduating class, there are now 558 clergy partnered with MPD to help engage and educate their congregations.

“We can bridge the gap with the community and the police,” said graduate Antonio Alsobrooks, “and try to get that trust back with the police and let them know that all is not bad.”

“Not only just talking about what’s going on in this city,” said graduate and 4th grade teacher Curzetta Austin, “but actually doing something about it and being really proactive about it.”

High crime. The death of Tyre Nichols. Four officers lost or injured in shootings this year. Memphis and her citizens are being tested. But God, said these graduates, can guide the Bluff City through the storm.

The theme of this graduation ceremony was “better days are coming,” and the top cop in Memphis is a believer.

“If we mobilize people who are like-minded and want good for our community,” Chief Davis told Action News 5, “and they partner with us to prevent crime and really touch some of our young people before they get into a world of crime, then it’s a plus for everybody.”

Members of MPD’s Clergy Police Academy visit the precincts, bringing food and prayer. They go to the hospital when an officer is injured to offer prayer and console the family.

Oakgrove Baptist Missionary Church hosted the graduation. Attendees said it was one of the most spirited graduations in the history of the academy.

