MPD: 2 suspects wanted after aggravated assault in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place in Westwood.

On Apr. 16, police responded to a call regarding an aggravated assault at 3:23 p.m., on West Raines Road.

Officers were advised that the victim was parked on the parking lot at 850 West Raines Road. Unknown individuals were helping the victim with vehicle maintenance when shots were heard coming from the street behind them.

Police say multiple shots were heard with one striking the victim. Surveillance showed two males in a white Volkswagen Jetta firing shots at the victims.

The driver was described to be wearing a blue shirt with an unknown white image on the front. The passenger is said to be wearing a black shirt with an unknown white image on the front armed with a handgun with a extended magazine.

The vehicle was last seen going West on Raines Road towards Westmont Road according to police.

No arrest have been made during this ongoing investigation.

