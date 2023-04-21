Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: 2 suspects wanted after aggravated assault in Westwood

Suspects
Suspects(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place in Westwood.

On Apr. 16, police responded to a call regarding an aggravated assault at 3:23 p.m., on West Raines Road.

Officers were advised that the victim was parked on the parking lot at 850 West Raines Road. Unknown individuals were helping the victim with vehicle maintenance when shots were heard coming from the street behind them.

Police say multiple shots were heard with one striking the victim. Surveillance showed two males in a white Volkswagen Jetta firing shots at the victims.

The driver was described to be wearing a blue shirt with an unknown white image on the front. The passenger is said to be wearing a black shirt with an unknown white image on the front armed with a handgun with a extended magazine.

The vehicle was last seen going West on Raines Road towards Westmont Road according to police.

No arrest have been made during this ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, said police
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, says police
Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm
Dylan Landrum, 31
Bartlett man accused of pushing friend in wheelchair onto floor before robbing her of $30
Father releases dogs on MPD
MPD: Father releases dogs on officers, helps son escape
Matchbox Twenty
Live at the Garden lineup revealed

Latest News

April is National Donate Life Month
Covington man shares story after lifesaving transplant
Step your way to a healthier heart
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Travel Tuesday has a number of discounts on flights, travel expenses and hotels.
AAA shares tips for international travel