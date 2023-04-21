Advertise with Us
Mayor seeking funding for brand new high school in Frayser

By Joel Griffin Moore and Kelli Cook
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County schools has plans to build and open two new high schools.

Roughly three years ago, MSCS went public with their plans to build the schools, one in the Frayser area.

The project currently has support of both political parties and also the support of Mayor Lee Harris, who is committed to bringing the project to fruition.

MSCS is seeking $80 million over the course of several years, the district says they need $10 million immediately to begin construction.

No word yet on any future meetings to discuss the future building of the schools.

