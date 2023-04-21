Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Lemoyne-Owen College celebrates Earth Day

Lemoyne Owen College Earth Day Celebration 2023
Lemoyne Owen College Earth Day Celebration 2023(Lemoyne-Owen College)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lemoyne-Owen College held its 2nd Annual Earth Day Celebration on Friday April 21.

The “Grow Green” celebration focuses on educating the campus community on how they can incorporate gardening for healthier and longer lives.

Food and Festivities at Lemoyne-Owen College Earth Day Celebration
Food and Festivities at Lemoyne-Owen College Earth Day Celebration(Lemoyne-Owen College)

The purpose of the celebration is also to introduce students to healthier alternatives that come from the earth. During the event, they were introduced to different fruits and vegetables that were organic and grown wholly in the Mid-South.

Food and Festivities at the Earth Day Celebration
Food and Festivities at the Earth Day Celebration(Lemoyne-Owen College)

The event was held at the Lemoyne-Owen College library.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, said police
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, says police
Dylan Landrum, 31
Bartlett man accused of pushing friend in wheelchair onto floor before robbing her of $30
Father releases dogs on MPD
MPD: Father releases dogs on officers, helps son escape
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home

Latest News

Chairman Martavius Jones discusses pressing issues at Memphis City Council
Chairman Martavius Jones discusses pressing issues at Memphis City Council
Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers
Shinedown tour brings guitarist Zach Myers back home to Memphis: ‘It feels amazing’
MAS to host ‘90s-themed prom for adoptable senior pets
Raise the woof: Memphis Animal Services hosting Senior Prom adoption event
April is National Donate Life Month
Covington man shares story after lifesaving transplant