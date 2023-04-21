Lemoyne-Owen College celebrates Earth Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lemoyne-Owen College held its 2nd Annual Earth Day Celebration on Friday April 21.

The “Grow Green” celebration focuses on educating the campus community on how they can incorporate gardening for healthier and longer lives.

Food and Festivities at Lemoyne-Owen College Earth Day Celebration (Lemoyne-Owen College)

The purpose of the celebration is also to introduce students to healthier alternatives that come from the earth. During the event, they were introduced to different fruits and vegetables that were organic and grown wholly in the Mid-South.

Food and Festivities at the Earth Day Celebration (Lemoyne-Owen College)

The event was held at the Lemoyne-Owen College library.

