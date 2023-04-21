Lanes blocked on I-240 due to flooding
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flooding on the interstate is causing the Memphis Police Department to block lanes on Friday morning.
The southbound lanes on I-240/ Norris will remain closed for an unspecified time.
MPD advises drivers to use alternate routes.
