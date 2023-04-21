Lanes blocked on I-240 due to flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flooding on the interstate is causing the Memphis Police Department to block lanes on Friday morning.

The southbound lanes on I-240/ Norris will remain closed for an unspecified time.

MPD advises drivers to use alternate routes.

