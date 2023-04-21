Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how heart disease is on the rise among the Hispanic community.

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina highlights Earth Day events happening around the Mid-South this weekend.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

