Grizzlies head to LA looking to tie series; Game 5 tickets on sale now

LOS ANGELES (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are in Los Angeles, preparing for Saturday night’s game 3 against the Lakers.

The series is tied at a game apiece, but plenty of questions linger for the Beale Street Bears.

Star point guard Ja Morant missed game 2 with right hand soreness and his status for game 3 remains up in the air.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins said before pre-game practice that Morant was truly a game-time decision, but Morant was ruled out before making it onto the floor.

“Still battling some soreness, a little pain. It was just a collective decision we all decided that obviously he’s a warrior, he wants to be out there, he’d do anything to be out there. But we just felt like, hey, given all the testing results, given this game and just with a couple more days in between, we’re hopeful that with the progress he’s made in the last couple of days, that he’ll be back within the next couple of days. Can’t guarantee when that’s going to be, but it was just one of those things that we just couldn’t pull it to have him in tonight,” Jenkins said.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will hope Dillon Brooks’ strategy of “poking the bear” and calling out Lakers star LeBron James doesn’t backfire.

If you want to tune in to game 3 surrounded by fellow Grizz fans in Memphis, a watch party will be held at Fourth Bluff Park at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, tickets for game 5 in Memphis are now on sale. You can click here to purchase yours.

