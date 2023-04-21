Covington man shares story after lifesaving transplant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - April is Donate Live Month, and one man is sharing his story after receiving a lifesaving transplant.

Richard Edmondson, who is a heart recipient, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how his life has changed since his transplant.

He also encouraged others to be organ and tissue donors.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.