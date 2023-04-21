Community leaders talk timeline for finding next MSCS superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To pause or move forward, that’s the question Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) leaders have to answer when it comes to their search for a new superintendent.

A special called meeting is now scheduled for Monday to get community input on the process.

The meeting comes one week after the school board decided to go back to the drawing board in the selection process after being disappointed with the finalists’ qualifications.

Thursday, a group of community leaders presented their Community Super Search Plan, reimagining the timeline to find the next MSCS superintendent.

“Our city cannot afford, our county cannot afford to mess this moment up. Our children are already behind,” said Devante Hill with the Whitehaven Empowerment Zone.

The group wants to have a superintendent named by June 1.

The group is presenting an accelerated timeline that includes convening the Superintendent Search Advisory Committee by April 21, announcing finalists by April 29, and conducting public interviews from May 4 through May 9.

Here is a link to the group’s full plan.

Teachers, students, and the community would be invited to hear first-hand the candidates’ plan for the district.

“To be clear, we are not confused about what transparency means, we are not throwing that word out loosely, when we say ‘transparency,’ what the community means is we want the board to abide by the policy,” said Rachel Spriggs with the group “Memphis For All.”

The current list of finalists for the superintendent’s job is now down to three after Keith Miles Jr. withdrew his name.

That leaves Carlton Jenkins, Superintendent for Madison Metropolitan Schools in Wisconsin, MSCS deputy superintendent Angela Whitelaw, and Interim Superintendent Toni Williams.

Action News 5 attempted to speak to Williams Thursday but she did not comment.

The special called meeting will take place Monday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the MSCS School Board headquarters.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.