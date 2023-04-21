Collierville Environmental Commission hosts Recycling Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Environmental Commission is hosting Recycle Saturday at West Collierville Middle School.

It will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at 1101 North Byhalia Road.

“At the Recycle Saturday event in the spring of 2022, we were able to divert 9,542 pounds of electronic waste from the landfill which will be refurbished, reused, or recycled!” said Paul Brister, CEC Chairman.

It’s an easy way to get rid of old household items: Working appliance doors, windows, furniture, flooring, kitchen cabinets, vanities, countertops, lighting and electrical, Plumbing (newer than 2015), books, musical instruments, lawn and garden equipment, and home goods (decor).

The Environmental Commission is not accepting mattresses, CRT TVs, clothing, exercise equipment, medical equipment, toys, shower doors, unframed glass, paint, and chemicals such as fertilizers or pesticides.

They are accepting these electronic items:

• Desktop and laptop computers.

• Computer components

• Gaming systems

• Fax machines

• Cables and chords

• Keyboards and mice

• Camcorders

• Hard drives

• UPS and batteries

• Hubs

• Speakers

• LCD monitors

• Printers

• Modems

• Cameras

• Pagers

• VCR and DVD players

• Routers

• Cell Phones and chargers

• CD players

• Scanners

• Docking stations

• iPads

• Stereos and radio

